Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $500.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $326.10 and a one year high of $568.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

