Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,019,000 after acquiring an additional 140,962 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,028,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $45,443,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,328,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

