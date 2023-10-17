EA Series Trust Makes New $86.82 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 809,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,824,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.1% of EA Series Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 773,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,957,000 after buying an additional 35,814 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 385,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,350,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 136,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.