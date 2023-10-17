Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EW. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

