Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.88 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,474,000 after acquiring an additional 837,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

