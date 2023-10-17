Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS stock opened at $219.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day moving average of $225.60. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $248.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.71.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

