Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Wolfe Research raised Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,148,582. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 5.2 %

ETSY stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

