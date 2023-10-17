Fifth Third Bancorp Has $196,000 Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $30,077.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $104,408. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

