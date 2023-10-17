First National Bank of Hutchinson Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

