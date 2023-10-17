First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $257.28 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $201.80 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.77. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SNA shares. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.