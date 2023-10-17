First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 862.33 and a beta of 1.46.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.