First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $121.88 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

View Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.