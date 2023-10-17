First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 315.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after buying an additional 2,794,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 756.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,263 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

