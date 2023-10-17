First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 93,626 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

