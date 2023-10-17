First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 235.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Up 2.7 %

MAS opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

