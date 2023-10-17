First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $344.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.55 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

