First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,076 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.