First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,786 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

