First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100,548 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.