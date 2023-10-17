First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,334 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

