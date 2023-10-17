First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,019,000 after buying an additional 140,962 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,028,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $45,443,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,328,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFUS opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.