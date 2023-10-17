First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.36. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.81.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

