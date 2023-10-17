First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

