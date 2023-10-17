First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,158 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

