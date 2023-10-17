First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,379 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,379 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

