First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,618 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.