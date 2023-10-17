First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 62,324 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.