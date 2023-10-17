First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $9,724,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 3.3 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

