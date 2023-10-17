First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

