First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

FVC opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0716 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

