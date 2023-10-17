FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 207.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.