Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,704 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $297.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.53 and a 200 day moving average of $307.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

