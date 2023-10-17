Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.08 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 5.25 and a 12 month high of 7.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.49.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

About Fortitude Gold

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.