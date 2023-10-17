Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.08 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 5.25 and a 12 month high of 7.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.49.
About Fortitude Gold
