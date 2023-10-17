GAM Holding AG Has $15.38 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.47.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.61.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.