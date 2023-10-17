Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $460.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.17 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

