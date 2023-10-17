GFG Capital LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $125.86 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $344.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.13.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

