Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.