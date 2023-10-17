Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,587.0 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

HDALF opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

