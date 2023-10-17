Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 16.0% in September

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Price Performance
Shares of HRBR stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.77.
About Harbor Diversified
