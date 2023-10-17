Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 16.0% in September

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

Shares of HRBR stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.77.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.