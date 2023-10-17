Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $460.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.17 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

