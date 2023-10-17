IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,036 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of FOX by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.