Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DocuSign by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of DOCU opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

