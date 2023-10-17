Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

