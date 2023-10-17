Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $446.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

