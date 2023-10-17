Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,754 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,474 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,231,000 after acquiring an additional 156,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

