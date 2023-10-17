Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,089 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

