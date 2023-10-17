Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Update

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 275.0 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICGUF opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

