International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in International Paper by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

IP opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

