iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 228,410 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 81,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.30. The stock has a market cap of $846.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

