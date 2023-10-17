John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 5,278.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $47,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

